SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.72 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 14.10%.

In other Methode Electronics news, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $458,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,705,332.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $383,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,537 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

