Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Down 6.8%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s share price fell 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.33 and last traded at $33.43. 6,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,473,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.92.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,612 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,908 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.