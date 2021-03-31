Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,000 shares, an increase of 95.4% from the February 28th total of 5,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist began coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $259,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,159,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,742,356.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,444,833.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Switch by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Switch by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,286,000 after acquiring an additional 106,743 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Switch by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,772,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,128,000 after acquiring an additional 269,980 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Switch by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,034,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,048,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Switch by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,581,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,254,000 after buying an additional 1,000,751 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWCH traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.26. 3,544,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,855. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Switch has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.36 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

