Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 4,676 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after buying an additional 49,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $131.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,343. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $132.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.