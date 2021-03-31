Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,264 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.35. 539,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,824,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85. The company has a market cap of $216.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

