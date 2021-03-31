Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 16 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,532 shares of company stock worth $23,463,201. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $26.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,081.85. 24,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,472. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,079.81 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,071.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1,794.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

