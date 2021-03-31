Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 343 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 489,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $174,621,000 after buying an additional 39,094 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $357.45. 63,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,575,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $227.10 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The company has a market cap of $355.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.48.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

