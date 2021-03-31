Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,917 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Target were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Target by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Target by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,703,000 after purchasing an additional 928,437 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT stock opened at $199.80 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $201.96. The firm has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.85 and its 200-day moving average is $174.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

