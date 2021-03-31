Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 7.29%.

Shares of NASDAQ TH traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.48. 13,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,488. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $250.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

