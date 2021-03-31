Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.67.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 249.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. 1,917,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,536. The stock has a market cap of $486.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.07 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.