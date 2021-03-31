Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.