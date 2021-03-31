Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit