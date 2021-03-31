Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Plans GBX 4.14 Dividend

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.14 ($0.05) per share by the homebuilder on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 183.05 ($2.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 171.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 134.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79).

In related news, insider Pete Redfern sold 95,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £171,200.97 ($223,675.16). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 272 shares of company stock worth $45,129.

TW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 203 ($2.65) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 193 ($2.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Wimpey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 177.92 ($2.32).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

