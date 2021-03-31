TD Securities Cuts Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target to $4.00

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 130.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MGDPF. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.85 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marathon Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.04.

MGDPF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. 244,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,578. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

