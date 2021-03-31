Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.16% from the company’s current price.
TNK has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
Shares of TNK opened at $13.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $38,557,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
