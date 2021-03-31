Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.16% from the company’s current price.

TNK has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of TNK opened at $13.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $69.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $38,557,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

