Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get Tel-Instrument Electronics alerts:

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a net margin of 28.84% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.