Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

VIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

NYSE VIV opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 397,816 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 260,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,662,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,821 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,093,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 27,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,061,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 371,560 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

