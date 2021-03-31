Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) versus Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) and Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Telefónica alerts:

This table compares Telefónica and Swisscom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefónica 1.01% 14.31% 2.68% Swisscom 14.80% 19.06% 6.77%

Telefónica pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Swisscom pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Telefónica pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Swisscom pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Telefónica has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Telefónica is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Telefónica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Swisscom shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefónica shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Swisscom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telefónica and Swisscom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefónica $54.24 billion 0.44 $1.28 billion $0.73 6.23 Swisscom $11.53 billion 2.43 $1.68 billion $3.25 16.61

Swisscom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telefónica. Telefónica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swisscom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Telefónica has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swisscom has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Telefónica and Swisscom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefónica 2 12 2 0 2.00 Swisscom 3 2 0 0 1.40

Telefónica presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.89%. Given Telefónica’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Telefónica is more favorable than Swisscom.

Summary

Telefónica beats Swisscom on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, S.A. provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services. The company also leases and sells handset equipment; and provides Internet and broadband multimedia services comprising Internet service provider, portal and network, retail and wholesale broadband access, narrowband switched access, high-speed Internet through fibre to the home, and voice over Internet protocol services. In addition, it offers leased lines; virtual private network; fibre optics; hosting and application; outsourcing and consultancy; desktop; and system integration and professional services. Further, the company offers wholesale services for telecommunication operators, including domestic interconnection; international wholesale; leased lines for other operators; and local loop leasing under the unbundled local loop regulation framework, as well as bit stream services, wholesale line rental accesses, and leased ducts for other operators' fiber deployment. Additionally, it provides Internet protocol television (TV), over-the-top network TV, cable and satellite TV, and pay TV services; Kite connectivity platform; financial and other payment, security, cloud computing, advertising, big data, and digital telco experience services; and Aura and Movistar Home. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises. The company also provides cloud, outsourcing, workplace, mobile phone, networking, business process optimization, SAP, and security and authentication solutions, as well as a range of services to the banking industry; Internet of Things solutions; digitization services to the healthcare sector; IT systems for health insurance companies; fixed-line and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose customers use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products. In addition, it plans, operates, and maintains network infrastructure and IT systems; provides support functions to finance, human resource, and strategy, as well as management of real estate and vehicle fleet; and offers broadband and mobile services, such as telephony and broadband services, as well as ICT solutions for residential, business, and wholesale customers. Further, the company provides IT and network services; online and telephone directories; and cross-platform retail media and security communication services, as well as builds and maintains wired and wireless networks. Swisscom AG was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Bern, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.