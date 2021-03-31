Terracoin (TRC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $63.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Terracoin has a market cap of $368,984.50 and $63.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,929.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $526.62 or 0.00893650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.39 or 0.00362117 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00053097 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002155 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

