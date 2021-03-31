The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Boosted by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group makes up 0.9% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 236,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 42,661 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 29,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 6,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 22,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.96.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,954. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $76.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

