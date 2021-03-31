The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €80.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

BAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €73.56 ($86.54).

Get Basf alerts:

Basf stock opened at €71.88 ($84.56) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €61.61. Basf has a one year low of €40.42 ($47.55) and a one year high of €72.84 ($85.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 billion and a PE ratio of -60.68.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.