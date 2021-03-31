The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 291,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $13,322,304.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,322,304.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $93,700,608.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,448,490 shares of company stock worth $240,234,704.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

