The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to Buy

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.66.

Ovintiv stock opened at $24.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

