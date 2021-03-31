The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.98

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.98 and last traded at $45.94, with a volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 171.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.77.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

