The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) CEO Christopher Swift Sells 148,448 Shares

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HIG traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.80. The company had a trading volume of 179,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.12. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $69.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

