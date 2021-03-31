The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Raised by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,379 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 351.1% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.69.

Shares of HD traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $306.34. 123,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,445. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.54 and its 200 day moving average is $274.80. The stock has a market cap of $329.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.00 and a 1-year high of $305.68.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

