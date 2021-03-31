The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Raised to $123.00

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

SJM stock opened at $128.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $132.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 169,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,243 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

