The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $35.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Approximately 193,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,816,437 shares.The stock last traded at $41.07 and had previously closed at $40.78.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of -100.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.