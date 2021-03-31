The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Mark C. Tuffin Sells 21,000 Shares

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $774,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,801.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.