The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 4,157 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Natera were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,736,000 after purchasing an additional 717,481 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,610,000 after purchasing an additional 359,181 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,282,000 after purchasing an additional 31,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,040,000 after purchasing an additional 198,395 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $202,680.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $963,410.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,680.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,719. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTRA opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.61. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

