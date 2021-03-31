The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,630 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Yelp were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,260 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $267,088,000 after buying an additional 76,463 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,952,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $129,134,000 after purchasing an additional 393,953 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,677 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 350,148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter valued at about $30,378,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,033,700 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $33,771,000 after purchasing an additional 190,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $10,397,963.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,239,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 404,406 shares of company stock worth $12,706,013. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of YELP opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

