The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Lowered by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 2.4% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $136.21. 310,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,385,465. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

