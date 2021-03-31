The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Down 46.0% in March

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the February 28th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of The Star Entertainment Group stock remained flat at $$2.43 on Wednesday. The Star Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.

About The Star Entertainment Group

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates integrated resorts in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

