The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $155.00 at Citigroup

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $142.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRV. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.53.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $3.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.33. The company had a trading volume of 98,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,805. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $161.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

