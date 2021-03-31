The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,417 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.4% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $13,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.39. 292,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,933,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.10 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $336.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.96.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

