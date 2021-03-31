ThreeFold (TFT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $26,594.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One ThreeFold token can currently be bought for about $0.0795 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $26,594.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

