Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thryv Holdings Inc. provides small-to-medium sized businesses with print and digital marketing solutions and Software as a Service end-to-end customer experience tools. Thryv Holdings Inc. is based in Dallas. “

Get Thryv alerts:

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.54. Thryv has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $3.05. The company had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thryv will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 31,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $613,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 200,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $3,734,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 675,716 shares of company stock valued at $15,475,299. 62.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at $3,110,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at $1,469,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth about $1,350,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thryv (THRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.