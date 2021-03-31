Tintri, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) Short Interest Update

Tintri, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the February 28th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TNTRQ stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Tintri has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07.

Tintri Company Profile

Tintri, Inc develops and markets an enterprise cloud platform combining cloud management software technology and a range of all-flash storage systems for virtualized and cloud environments in the United States and internationally. The company's platform provides large organizations and cloud service providers with public cloud capabilities inside their data centers and public cloud services.

