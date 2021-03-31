Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,900 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RUN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sunrun by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 98,813 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $8,581,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,448.36 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,587 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $389,213.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 120,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,218,168.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,585,903 shares in the company, valued at $90,174,444.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 479,934 shares of company stock valued at $36,505,884. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

