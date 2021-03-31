Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.49

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.49 and last traded at $57.98, with a volume of 10587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOL. Argus raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 878,297 shares of company stock valued at $48,271,799 over the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 507,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 166,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 49,798 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,723 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

