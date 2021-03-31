TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Up 55.5% in March

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the February 28th total of 97,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of TRMD stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. TORM has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $48.86. The company has a market capitalization of $677.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of -363.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TORM by 9.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,872,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TORM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 53,812,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,058,000 after buying an additional 466,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

