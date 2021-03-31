TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Up 55.5% in March

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the February 28th total of 97,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Shares of TRMD stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. TORM has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $48.86. The company has a market capitalization of $677.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of -363.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.
TORM Company Profile
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
