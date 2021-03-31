Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TYIDY opened at $90.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.46. Toyota Industries has a 1 year low of $41.99 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

Toyota Industries Company Profile

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, material handling equipment, and textile machinery in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides cars; engines for passenger automobiles, and industrial equipment, as well as turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors, aluminum die-cast products, and other products; DC-DC converters, rear inverters, direct-cooling devices, DC-AC inverters, and charging systems; and automotive and lift truck stamping dies, as well as parts for automobiles, materials handling equipment, and textile machinery.

