Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
TYIDY opened at $90.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.46. Toyota Industries has a 1 year low of $41.99 and a 1 year high of $93.00.
Toyota Industries Company Profile
