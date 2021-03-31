Traders Purchase Large Volume of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Put Options (NYSE:PACE)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 1,149 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,565% compared to the typical daily volume of 69 put options.

Shares of PACE traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. 437,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,921. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $12.50.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

