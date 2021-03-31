Traders Purchase Large Volume of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Put Options (NYSE:PACE)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 1,149 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,565% compared to the typical daily volume of 69 put options.
Shares of PACE traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. 437,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,921. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $12.50.
TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile
Featured Story: Arbitrage
