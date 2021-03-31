Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading 3.5% Higher

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) traded up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77. 222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 113,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,212 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 338,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $3,403,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 4.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

