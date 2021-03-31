Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Director John L. Adams Sells 10,000 Shares

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE TRN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 664,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,399. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -568.40 and a beta of 1.57. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.14 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRN. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

