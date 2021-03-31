TriumphX Market Capitalization Tops $18.02 Million (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 39.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. One TriumphX token can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00002449 BTC on popular exchanges. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $18.02 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 71.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 688,462.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00062135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.65 or 0.00306309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.39 or 0.00815680 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00081162 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00030996 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io

Buying and Selling TriumphX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars.

