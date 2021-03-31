Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,556,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,765 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $100,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.49. 4,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.98.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.