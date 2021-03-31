Truist Financial Corp Has $133.23 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,059,442 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $133,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $901,401,000 after purchasing an additional 540,722 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Oracle by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $671,427,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.96.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.02. 82,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,526,026. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $46.04 and a 1-year high of $73.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

