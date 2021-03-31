Truist Financial Corp Has $65.92 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,321,827 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,426 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $65,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 362.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 33,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,106,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $75,698,000 after purchasing an additional 107,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. MKM Partners increased their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.56.

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.89. 9,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,913,517. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.68. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of -140.88 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

