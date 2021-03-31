Truist Financial Corp Has $95.16 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,401 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $95,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL traded up $6.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.43. 126,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,759,811. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.88 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $285.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.77, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

