Truist Financial Corp Purchases 24,656 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 24,656 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $87,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.88.

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $105.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,144. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $107.96.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

